Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $489.00 million-$494.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million. Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 12,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,073. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

