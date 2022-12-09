Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.03 million and $2.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013306 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

