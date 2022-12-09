Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and $1.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,104.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00445634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00866017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00111156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00639022 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00253005 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,475 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.