Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $42.17 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $42.17 million and $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,164.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00446342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00870082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00641186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00251578 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

