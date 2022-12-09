Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.00 million-$918.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.02 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 272.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $298,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

