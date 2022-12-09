Veritaseum Price Reaches $50.03 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $50.03 or 0.00291899 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $107.56 million and $10,289.47 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00504415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.25 or 0.30150369 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

