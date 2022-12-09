VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.63. VersaBank has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VersaBank worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VersaBank Company Profile

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Read More

