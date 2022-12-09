Vertcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $36,905.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,145.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00448621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00855552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00111856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00645991 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00252432 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,629,460 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.