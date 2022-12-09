Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $26,047.98

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.85 million and $26,047.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,139.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00446790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00859885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00111269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00644205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00254189 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,631,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

