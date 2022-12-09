VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.98. Approximately 31,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.