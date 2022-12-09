VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 457.70 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.47). Approximately 298,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 227,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.46).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 55.42, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £737.17 million and a P/E ratio of 221.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 468.69.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

