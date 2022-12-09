Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.21. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

