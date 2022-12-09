VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Head-To-Head Comparison

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.28 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.74 Vimeo $391.68 million 1.60 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.28

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VIQ Solutions and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 2 1 0 2.33

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.71%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 337.67%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

