Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $26.76

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $27.53. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market cap of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

