Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $26.76

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $27.53. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 13 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market cap of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.