VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.59. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 2,767 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

VIZIO Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.54, a PEG ratio of 213.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,326. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

