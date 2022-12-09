Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 116 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 85.93 ($1.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

