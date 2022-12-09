Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 116 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
LON:VOD opened at GBX 85.93 ($1.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73).
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Stories
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.