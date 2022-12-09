VRES 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.77 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $22.77 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00239243 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003693 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00006139 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $426.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

