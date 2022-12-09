W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 2,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

