Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 6,367 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 139.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

