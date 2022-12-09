Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 6,367 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 139.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
