Wahed Invest LLC Has $748,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,076. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.