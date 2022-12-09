Wahed Invest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $331.50. 24,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

