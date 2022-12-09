Wahed Invest LLC Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,886,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $113,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,827 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

