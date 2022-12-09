Wahed Invest LLC Sells 265 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

ADSK traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $195.85. 8,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,118. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.