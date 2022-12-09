Wahed Invest LLC Sells 265 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %
ADSK traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $195.85. 8,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,118. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45.
Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
