Wahed Invest LLC Sells 746 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $334.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,941. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

