Wahed Invest LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,951. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

