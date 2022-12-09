Wahed Invest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.32.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,013. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

