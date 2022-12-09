Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,841,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Accenture by 472.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 76,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 63,326 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 58,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.55. 11,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,242. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average of $285.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

