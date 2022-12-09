Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 63.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.86. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,881. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.96. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

