Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,179 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after buying an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,417. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

