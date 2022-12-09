Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.67. 71,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,895. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.