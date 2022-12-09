Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $924,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.94. 21,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

