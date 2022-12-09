Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,573. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

