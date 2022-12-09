Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

STZ stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 794.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

