Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 381,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,266,424. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

