Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 0.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 538.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,018. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

