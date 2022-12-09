Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $1.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.05544008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30339069 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,398,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,423,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

