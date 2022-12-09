Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 17,954 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 803.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.12.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $46.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,269. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $427.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

