Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 425,444 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,444 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of EQT worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 35,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,902. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

