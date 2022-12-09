Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 301,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

