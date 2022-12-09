Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Chemed stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.83 and its 200 day moving average is $478.74. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

