Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.88 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $371.82. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

