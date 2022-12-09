Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,470 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of SilverCrest Metals worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after buying an additional 315,462 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 1,845,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,285. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

SILV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

