Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.58. 17,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,679. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

