Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,865 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

REXR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,120. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

