Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 47,100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.90. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.