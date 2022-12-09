Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 476,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.17% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 7,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

