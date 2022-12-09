Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288,650 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up about 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.94% of Graphic Packaging worth $59,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

GPK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 48,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.