Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmartRent stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.62. 3,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,962. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.14 and a 52-week high of 11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.52 and a 200-day moving average of 3.67.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. The business had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 44.20 million. Analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SMRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.66.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

