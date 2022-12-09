Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,624 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Apartment Income REIT worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

