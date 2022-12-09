Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $47.14 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105,232 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 3.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $47,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after buying an additional 303,610 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 30,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,844. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.